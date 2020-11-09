Biden Zeroes in on Virus During Opening Days of Transition

WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is making clear that his incoming administration is singularly focused on reining in the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, he appealed to Americans to wear masks as the nation passed the sobering total of 10 million infections.

Biden offered the cautious but impassioned argument for Americans to double down on individual efforts to stem the disease even as the stock market and President Donald Trump reacted exuberantly to pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announcing progress with its vaccine trial.

The drugmaker said it was on track to file an emergency use request with regulators later this month.

But Biden warned Americans against complacency as infection rates have soared in recent days to record highs.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views