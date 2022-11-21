Bawk bawk bawk: FDA Approves Safety of Lab-Grown Chicken

Lab-grown meat has been in the works for years. Back in December 2019, Senators Mike Enzi (Wyoming) and John Tester (Montana) introduced legislation to brace for the coming thereof.

“Emerging technologies may reshape the food industry in the coming years,” Enzi said. “Existing food safety laws were drafted long before these technologies were contemplated. Our legislation would create an up-to-date framework in law so agencies appropriately work together to ensure folks know what they are eating and that it is safe.”

Last Wednesday, November 16, the USDA announced that it completed the first pre-market consultation for meat made from cultured chicken cells.

The USDA said the consultation is not an approval process, but claims the safety of the meat has been established.

A few things will need to happen before we see lab grown meat in the grocery store. In addition to meeting the FDA's requirements, the firm (Upside Foods out of California) will need a grand of inspection from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Services.

"As this product comes closer to entering the U.S. market, we are closely coordinating with USDA-FSIS to ensure it is properly regulated and labeled" said the FDA in a recent news release.

"We are already engaged in discussions with multiple firms about various types of food made from cultured animal cells, including food made from seafood cells that will be overseen solely by the FDA."

