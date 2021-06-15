Barrasso: Republicans are Focusing on Issues, Democrats are ‘Playing Politics’

Senator John Barrasso recently spoke on the House floor and called out Senator Chuck Schumer, as well as Democrats as a whole, saying that while Republicans are focusing on the issues that the American people actually care about, Democrats are more concerned with 'playing politics.'

"For those of us who go home every weekend and talk to people and see what's on their mind, we're hearing very clearly what's on their mind," Senator Barrasso stated. "It's not the things the Democrats are focusing on. It's the fact that we're facing inflation. The cost is up for gasoline. The cost is up for groceries. These are the sorts of things that hit people in their pocketbooks and they're very concerned."

Barrasso stated that "Gas is up 70 cents a gallon since Joe Biden has taken the oath of office and in terms of somebody in Wyoming filling up their car or truck, that adds about twenty dollars per tank of fuel. So that's twenty dollars they don't have to spend on something else."

Barrasso also stated that he's spoken with multiple small business owners who have told him that they're having a hard time finding employees to hire.

"There are about 9 million jobs today that are unfilled in the United States, and it's not a surprise that when the government offers incentives where they pay more to not work than to work, with unemployment, as well as a federal unemployment bonus; people aren't lazy, they're just logical."

Barrasso stated that the things he and others are "hearing about at home" are not the issues that Democrats, specifically Senator Chuck Schumer, seem to be concerned about.

"Chuck Schumer has a very different agenda," Barrasso stated. "He sent out a 'Dear Colleague' letter right before Memorial Day to say the things he's interested in and focusing on. He ignores the issues of inflation. He ignores the incentives that keep people out of work.

"What Chuck Schumer is focused on is going after our Second Amendment rights, going after the rights of states to decide how voting is done in their state...of complete federal takeover of the election process in America."

Barrasso also brought up the issue of 'voter harvesting.'

"That's when they have paid operatives that go door-to-door, neighborhood-to-neighborhood, nursing home-to-nursing home to collect ballots and then those people, unsupervised get to decide which of those ballots they actually want to turn in and which of those ballots they want to throw away. That's not what Americans want."

Barrasso also spoke on voter fraud and voter ID.

"What the Democrats are proposing is eliminating voter ID. That's where people, when you go and ask for a ballot, and you tell them who you are, you need to actually show identification to prove it is who you say you are. Great majorities of American people believe that is exactly the way voting should be done so you can have integrity in the ballots."

Finally, Barrasso summed up his position when it comes to the priorities of Republicans versus what he believes to be the priorities of Democrats.

"We're at a point where Republicans are focusing on the things that people need and care about and tell us effect their lives, while Chuck Schumer continues to play politics."

