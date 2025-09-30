Wyoming Senators John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis released the following statements after attending a joint Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Energy event on unleashing America’s coal production.

At the event, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced the opening of 13.1 million acres of federal land for coal leasing, tripling the benchmarks set by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced the administration would be reworking the Biden-era regional haze rules that threatened to force coal plants to close across the country.

The DOE announced a $625 million investment to reinvigorate and expand America’s coal industry.

“Coal is one of the most affordable, available and reliable sources of American energy. Wyoming is the Saudi Arabia of coal. We have enough to power this country for the next century, if not two centuries and beyond,” said Senator Barrasso.

“With today’s announcement, we now have the tools we need to expand coal production on federal lands and strengthen our mining workforce and the communities they support in Wyoming. We are so grateful for President Trump saying energy security is national security. He has put together an all-star team to take us down that road. Together with the Trump administration, we’re getting America back on track and unleashing Wyoming energy like never before.”

“The Trump administration under the leadership of Secretary Burgum and Administrator Zeldin are delivering for Wyoming's coal miners,” said Senator Lummis.

“The Obama and Biden administrations did everything they could to shut down American coal production, costing good jobs and raising energy prices for working families. It was great to visit the Department of the Interior this morning to discuss expanding American coal production and meet with some outstanding miners from Wyoming.”

