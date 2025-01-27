Barrasso, Lummis partner with Green River High School to honor first female governor

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso recently introduced a resolution to honor the 100th anniversary of Wyoming’s Nellie Tayloe Ross becoming the first female governor elected in the United States.

The bill proposal originated with Green River High School students, and Lummis and Barrasso introduced the resolution to the United States Senate.

“Wyoming has long been a home for trailblazing women. Honoring Governor Ross on the 100th anniversary of her election reminds us of the women who paved the way for the opportunities we have today,” Lummis said. “As we celebrate her legacy, we also recognize the lasting impact of her leadership on our state and nation. I want to thank the students at Green River High for sharing their fabulous idea to make this possible.”

“Wyoming women have blazed the trail for women’s rights and equality since our state’s founding,” Barrasso added. “One hundred years ago, Governor Nellie Tayloe Ross was elected as the first female governor in America. Her historic election reminds us of the lasting impact Wyoming women have had on our state and nation for generations.

“Senator Lummis and I are proud to team up with students at Green River High School to honor Governor Ross’ legacy and all Wyoming women who continue to live out the Code of the West.”

Gov. Ross was inaugurated as Wyoming’s 14th governor on Jan. 5, 1925, and served for two years. She went on to become the first female director of the United States Mint.

A copy of the resolution can be found here.