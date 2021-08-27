Barrasso, Cheney Mourn Death of Wyoming Marine Rylee McCollum

As Governor Gordon announced early Friday after, United States Marine Rylee McCollum was one of the 13 U.S. Service Members killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

McCollum, a newly-wed and expectant father, was born and raised in Wyoming and attended Jackson Hole High School.

Following the news of his death, many of Wyoming's leaders offered their condolences to the McCollum family, including Senator John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney. Barrasso called McCollum 'A true American hero."

"I want to offer my deepest condolences to Rylee McCollum's family and loved ones," Congresswoman Cheney stated. "His bravery and patriotism will never be forgotten. His willingness to put himself in harm's way to keep our country safe and defend our freedom represents a level of selflessness and heroism that embodies the best of America.

"We know that the McCollum family is grieving this tragic loss. I ask that people in Wyoming and across the country please keep those close to Rylee in their prayers, and remember that we are only free because of the courage and valor of service members like him."