Senator John Barrasso is Officially Sworn in as US Senate Majority Whip

Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) was officially sworn into the United States Senate to continue serving Wyoming in the 119th Congress.

He also began his new leadership role as Senate Majority Whip, the second most senior position in the Senate Republican leadership. He released the following statement:

“It’s my honor to continue representing the people of Wyoming in the United States Senate. Their priorities are at the top of my mind as I take on the position of Majority Whip. Americans voted boldly this year to lower costs, secure our border, and unleash American energy. Senate Republicans heard them loud and clear.

“We are ready to deliver a new direction for our country with President Trump. I look forward to serving the American people and securing more wins for Wyoming.”

In addition to his role as Senate Majority Whip, Barrasso serves on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources, Finance, and Foreign Relations committees.

Below you can hear Senator Barrasso's comments from a month ago on getting President Trump's team in place.

How to Beat the January Blues Coming down from the New Year high can lead to feelings of sadness and loneliness, especially in combination with the stress that many feel at Christmas. Experts share some tips on how to keep a positive mindset as we enter 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media