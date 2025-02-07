Introducing the SHRED ACT: Wyoming and Colorado Senators Push to Keep Ski Fees Local

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, along with Colorado Senator Michael Bennet, have released the SHRED Act. That stands for Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development.

This bipartisan legislation aims to allow local National Forests to retain a portion of annual fees paid by ski areas operating on Forest Service lands.

In exchange for using some of America’s most stunning forestlands, the 124 ski areas operating on Forest Service lands across the country pay fees to the Forest Service that average over $40 million annually.

The SHRED Act would establish a framework for local National Forests to retain a portion of ski fees to offset increased recreational use and support local ski permit and program administration.

“Skiing plays an important role in Wyoming’s economy. Wyoming communities and ski areas deserve to reap the benefits of the money earned through ski fees,” said Senator Barrasso.

“This money can be used for critical projects like facility and trailhead improvements. It can also be used to limit the impact of wildfires across Wyoming. This bill is a win for skiers, local economies, and the health of our national forests. Keeping ski area fees local will ensure we keep Washington out of the West.”

“Colorado’s outdoor recreation economy depends on the strong partnership between ski areas, the U.S. Forest Service, and our mountain towns,” said Senator Bennet. “The SHRED Act will support Colorado’s iconic mountain communities and National Forests in maintaining their landscapes for millions of visitors each year. This bill has strong bipartisan support on the ground and in the House and the Senate. Congress should pass this legislation swiftly to support our ski areas and public land recreation management.”

Co-sponsors of this legislation include U.S. Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

This legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Blake Moore (R-Utah) and Joe Neguse (D-Colo.).

“Utah is known for having the Greatest Snow on Earth, and skiing is a critical component of our local economy. Our local government knows how to responsibly steward our resources, and the SHRED Act will help us do just that. By allowing the annual fees paid by ski areas to be used for maintenance and improvements, we can ensure these funds directly benefit Utah and other western states,” said Rep. Moore.

This legislation is supported by the National Ski Area Association and its 124-member ski areas operating on public lands, Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, Colorado Association of Ski Towns, America Outdoors Association, Vail Resorts, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

“Ski areas across the country appreciate the leadership of Senator Barrasso and Senator Bennet and their unwavering support for outdoor recreation" said Michael Reitzell, President & CEO of the National Ski Areas Association.

"Retaining ski area permit fees and reinvesting them locally to help the Forest Service keep pace with public recreation demand is key to boosting the agency’s capacity, improving visitor services and expanding access to our nation’s forests for all Americans.”

Full text of the legislation can be found here.

The SHRED Act would:

Keep Ski Fees Local: By establishing a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to retain the fees that ski areas pay to the Forest Service. For National Forests that generate ski fees, 80 percent of those fees are available for authorized uses at the local National Forest. The remaining 20 percent of those fees would be available to assist any National Forests with winter or broad recreation needs.

Support Winter Recreation: In each forest, 75 percent of the retained funds are directly available to support the Forest Service Ski Area Program and permitting needs, process proposals for ski area improvement projects, provide information for visitors and prepare for wildfire. Any excess funds can be directed to other National Forests with winter or broad recreation needs.

Address Broad Recreation Needs: In each forest, 25 percent of the retained funds are available to support a broad set of year-round local recreation management and community needs, including special use permit administration, visitor services, trailhead improvements, facility maintenance, search and rescue activities, avalanche information and education, habitat restoration at recreation sites and affordable workforce housing. This set-aside would dramatically increase some Forest Service unit’s budgets to meet the growing visitation and demand for outdoor recreation.

