Average Gas Prices in Wyoming Jump up Eight Cents a Gallon in the Last Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Natrona County is priced at $2.94/g at the Exxons located on Yellowstone Highway and Valley Drive in Casper.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g today.

The national average is down 5.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"With oil prices plummeting due to new concerns over the U.S. economy after a poor jobs report, gasoline prices have seen downside in many states, with potential for more to join that trend this week as previous refinery disruptions in the Great Lakes region fade away and the restart process begins," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Diesel prices have also continued to drop, and while Tropical Storm Debby drops buckets of rain on Florida and the Southeast, it poses low risk to refineries or refined product pipelines, so the storm is not a major concern. With the Middle East on alert after Israel's attacks on Hamas and Hezbollah, there could be an impact on oil prices; however, with an inability to predict the outcome, I for now expect gasoline prices in most states to gently decline in the week ahead, with the Middle East situation being a wildcard."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

August 5, 2023: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 5, 2022: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)

August 5, 2021: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.19/g)

August 5, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 5, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

August 5, 2018: $2.89/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

August 5, 2017: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

August 5, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 5, 2015: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

August 5, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.32/g, up 3.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.28/g.

Ogden- $3.49/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.

Billings- $3.44/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.