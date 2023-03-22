Authorities Finish Recovery of Plane Crash Near Alcova

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has completed the body recovery operation of the person who died in a private airplane crash on Tuesday near Alcova Reservoir, according to a press release.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim after it completes its investigation and notifies the next of kin.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

"The Natrona Country Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened for the family and loved ones of the victim, we extend our heartfelt condolences to them during this difficult time."