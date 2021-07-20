‘Driver Impairment’ Possible Cause of Downtown Casper Crash

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said a driver hit multiple parked vehicles near the Townsend Justice Center, including a Casper Police patrol vehicle.

Ladd said sheriff's deputies working security at the justice center witnessed the crash and immediately responded to assist.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries. Ladd said driver impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor.

Original story below.

First responders are on the scene of an apparent car crash in downtown Casper on Center Street between First and A Streets.

Get our free mobile app

A K2 Reporter at the scene observed what appeared to be the aftermath of an SUV rear-ending a Sedan in front of the Townsend Justice Center.

K2 Radio News has reached out to a Casper Police Department spokesperson for more information, which we will publish when it becomes available.

For now, the public should avoid the area.