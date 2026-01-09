Natrona County Arrest Log (01/08/26–01/09/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kurtis Trujillo, 29 - Fail to Appear
Brittany Tennyson, 27 - Criminal Warrant
Thomas Reed, 73 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Sanders, 40 - Hold for WSP
Jose Garcia, 32 - Courtesy Hold
Stephanie Orr-Cheesman, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant
Erik Rowe, 45 - Courtesy Hold
Destani Dulany, 33 - Courtesy Hold
Ronald Green, 42 - Courtesy Hold
Alcina Reed, 22 - Fail to Appear, Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substances
Marcel Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Devan Sanchez, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit
Melany Miracle, 55 - Fail to Appear
Evan Hall, 19 - Probation Revocation
Matthew Collins, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Susan Arner, 68 - Serve Jail Time
Colby Davis, 37 - Serving Weekends
Corey Hill, 32 - Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication, Open Container
Caleb Bacallao, 24 - Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap
