Natrona County Arrest Log (01/08/26–01/09/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Kurtis Trujillo, 29 - Fail to Appear

Brittany Tennyson, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Thomas Reed, 73 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Sanders, 40 - Hold for WSP

Jose Garcia, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Stephanie Orr-Cheesman, 44 - District Court Bench Warrant

Erik Rowe, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Destani Dulany, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Ronald Green, 42 - Courtesy Hold

Alcina Reed, 22 - Fail to Appear, Criminal Trespass, Possession Controlled Substances

Marcel Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Devan Sanchez, Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, NCIC Hit

Melany Miracle, 55 - Fail to Appear

Evan Hall, 19 - Probation Revocation

Matthew Collins, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Susan Arner, 68 - Serve Jail Time

Matthew Collins, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Colby Davis, 37 - Serving Weekends

Corey Hill, 32 - Fail to Appear, Public Intoxication, Open Container

Caleb Bacallao, 24 - Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pill or Cap

