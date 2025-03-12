Annual Scholarship for Vets Created at Casper College by Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation
Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle
An annual scholarship for veterans has been created at Casper College by the Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation.
The “Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation Scholarship” will provide $1,000 split evenly between the fall and spring semesters. There is no restriction on major, but the student must have at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA, be enrolled in six credit hours, and be a United States veteran from anywhere in the United States.
The scholarship was created to “ … help the men and women who served our country for our freedom that we enjoy,” said Robert Atol. The money is to go toward school expenses, tuition, books, housing, etc.
To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go here.
