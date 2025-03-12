Annual Scholarship for Vets Created at Casper College by Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation

Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle



An annual scholarship for veterans has been created at Casper College by the Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation.

The “Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation Scholarship” will provide $1,000 split evenly between the fall and spring semesters. There is no restriction on major, but the student must have at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA, be enrolled in six credit hours, and be a United States veteran from anywhere in the United States.

The scholarship was created to “ … help the men and women who served our country for our freedom that we enjoy,” said Robert Atol. The money is to go toward school expenses, tuition, books, housing, etc.

