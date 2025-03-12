Annual Scholarship for Vets Created at Casper College by Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation

Annual Scholarship for Vets Created at Casper College by Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation

Canva

Casper College news release by: Lisa S. Icenogle

An annual scholarship for veterans has been created at Casper College by the Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation.

The “Rocky Mountain Warrior Foundation Scholarship” will provide $1,000 split evenly between the fall and spring semesters. There is no restriction on major, but the student must have at least a 2.0 cumulative GPA, be enrolled in six credit hours, and be a United States veteran from anywhere in the United States.

The scholarship was created to “ … help the men and women who served our country for our freedom that we enjoy,” said Robert Atol. The money is to go toward school expenses, tuition, books, housing, etc.

To apply for this and other Casper College scholarships, go here.

Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season

“When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine of the Cowboy Guard.


Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard teamed up with the California Air National Guard for MAFFS training in Arizona!

This crucial exercise ensures our crews stay sharp in aerial firefighting, ready to support the U.S. Forest Service when wildfires strike. From low-altitude drops to operating at max weight in tough terrain, this training pushes our aircrews to the limit.

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Feb. 13-15, 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

"Built Wild," the Ford Bronco Makes a Helluva Comeback

The idea of the Ford Bronco was born in the Early Sixties to compete with Jeep. These iconic off-road SUVS are still recognized for their simple, boxy design. Over time, the demand for Broncos dropped off, but in the last 25 years, they've regained a lot of traction. The no-frills, off-road vehicles are just plain cool. Today a well-maintained 1980s Ford Bronco ranges from around $14,667 to $24,800 depending on the model, condition, and features. 

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Filed Under: Casper College, scholarship, veterans
Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio