Alleged .3 BAC lands Casper Man 4th DUI Charge

Casper resident Aaron Robert Paul Blanchard was allegedly found to have a BAC of .3 following a possible 4th DUI arrest in less than 10 years, which could be lead to up to seven years in prison.

On the evening of April 4, Blanchard was approached by Natrona county police at the Fort Caspar Campgrounds following reports of intoxicated people causing a disturbance in the area.

The Natrona county officer asked Blanchard, who'd said he had been driving his truck, about how much he'd had to drink that night, with Blanchard responding, "a couple Steele Reserves."

The officer asked Blanchard to recite the alphabet from D to Q, with Blanchard saying "A, B, C, D, E, F, G, man, shit, nah I can't do that."

Blanchard was then told to count backward from 69 to 58, and said "69, 67, 68, 65, 67, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 60 uhhh, dude I can't even do that."

The officer then attempted to get Blanchard to complete field sobriety tests to determine Blanchard's intoxication levels. After doing poorly on a vision test focusing on the tip of a pen, Blanchard was unable to complete a walking test.

The officer asked if Blanchard had too much alcohol to be driving, and Blanchard said "Yah, I do," prompting the officer to perform a blood alcohol test, which showed a BAC of .30%.

Blanchard had previously been convicted for DUIs on three previous occasions: January 14, 2013, July 17, 2019, and January 22, 2020.

Blanchard will have the chance plead to the charges at an upcoming arraignment hearing for a date that has not yet been set.