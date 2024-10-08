Air quality alert from wildfires active as temps rise in Casper area this week

CASPER, Wyo. – An air quality alert from smoke mainly caused by the Elk Fire in the Bighorn National Forest near Dayton, and the Pack Fire near Dubois is in effect much of today.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the alert is for much of central and northern Wyoming, including Natrona County. The wildfire smoke is particularly troublesome to elderly, very young children, and people with respiratory problems. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends all people to avoid prolonged exposure and heavy activity during poor air quality conditions, they said.

The week ahead is expected to stay dry and unseasonably warm, with highs around 78 degrees on Tuesday, and in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs in the high 70s are expected for Friday and Saturday, they said. The NWS says the unusually warm and dry conditions will extend into next week at the very least.

Winds should remain relatively calm in the Casper area until Thursday, when gusts up to 20 mph are expected.