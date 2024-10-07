Casper airport sees highest September numbers since 1983

CASPER, Wyo. – The Casper-Natrona County International Airport announced Monday that passenger numbers last month were the highest they’d been since 1983.

The 8,941 enplaned passengers in September also represents a 29% increase compared to September’s numbers in 2023, the release from Airport Director Glenn Januska said. To date, the airport is showing an 20% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

“August’s increase comes on top of a 26% increase in passengers in August, a 30% increase in passengers in July, and a 29% increase in passengers in June,” said Januska.

loading...