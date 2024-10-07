Obituary: Joseph George ‘Joe’ Danaher

Joseph George “Joe” Danaher: 1948 – 2024

Funeral services for Joseph George “Joe” Danaher, 76, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Christ Episcopal Church in Glenrock, Wyoming.

Joe passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming after a lengthy illness.

He was born Monday, April 5, 1948 in Casper, Wyoming, the son of Daniel Fredrick “Dan” and Annie Laurie (McDonald) Danaher.

He was raised and lived his life in Glenrock, Wyoming. He graduated from Glenrock High School in 1967. In 1968 he married Jacque Bennett and they had two daughters; Jayme and Josie. During high school he worked as an apprentice electrician for Wickett Electric Company. He then learned the trade of welding under Gordon Taylor. He opened his own business; JD Welding. The couple divorced and Joe went on to work at Bear Creek Uranium.

In 1989 Joe married Rowena Belle (Fitzgerald) Sprouse. Around this time, Joe went to work at North Antelope Rochelle Coal Mine. He retired from the mine after 24 years. Joe’s welding was not just a job; he created many metal masterpieces through the years, such as the metal art that decorates the handrails of this church.

Joe enjoyed many activities including fishing, hunting, and golfing. In his retirement, he took up wood carving and won many first-place ribbons in the local fairs. Joe had a contagious laugh and had many friends near and far. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He is survived by his sisters, Martha (Hershel) Wickett of Glenrock, Laurie (Doug) Schaffner of Douglas; his daughters, Jayme Grange (Troy) of Casper and Josie Danaher of Frederick, Colorado; as well as his grandchildren; Zoe and Ariel Grange and Soren and Eli Hildebrand and his dog, Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dan; mother, Annie; and wife, Rowena.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 1275 East Fairfax Road, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes-Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting with the arrangements.

