Elk Fire nears 73,000 acres as crews race to protect homes and structures

CASPER, Wyo. — The Elk Fire burning in the Bighorn National Forest near Dayton has now reached 72,998 acres, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service on Monday morning.

According to the update, the fire is now 10% contained along the northeast edge of the fire, which is north of Dayton. Crews are working on the southern end to get ahead of fire movement to protect potentially threatened communities and municipal watersheds in the Big Goose drainage area.

Smoke settling over the Elk Fire today is expected to continue and keep fire activity lower for now. However, the smoke might impact air operations such as helicopters, that need at least one mile of visibility to operate safely on wildland fires.

Structure protection work continues today northwest of the fire in Little Horn Canyon, and along subdivisions near US Highway 14 between Dayton and Burgess Junction. Cabin owners will be allowed temporary access to Red Grade Road today, according to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. Citizens can call the office at 307-672-3455 for more road information. An evacuation map can be found here.

Crews are also working on strategies to protect homes and communities, the Sheridan watershed and key infrastructure south of the fire, they said.

Some 700 cattle were transported off the fire area early Monday due to collaborative efforts by the community and emergency agencies.

Currently there are 680 personnel working on the fire, according to the update. The fire was first reported at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and its cause is still unknown. It is burning in heavy dead and down timber along rough and remote terrain.

According to the Sheridan Press, the previous largest fire recorded in the forest’s 100-year history topped out at around 18,000 acres and took weeks to grow that size. Over the weekend, the Elk Fire grew more than 25,000 acres in a matter of hours, they said.

Multiple structures and outbuildings have been lost, including two primary residences, according to the Sheridan Press.