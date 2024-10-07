Construction briefly closes Interstate 25 in central Casper Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Both directions of travel on Interstate 25 in central Casper will be closed tonight, Oct. 7, from 9 p.m. to about midnight, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

A change in the construction schedule prompted the closure.

The closure will occur between milepost 186, or Bryan Stock Trail, and milepost 189, or the Shoshoni Bypass.

Detours will be in place at Bryan Stock Trail to Amoco Road and at Shoshoni Bypass to Events Center Drive to Amoco Road.

Poplar Street can be accessed from Events Center Drive.