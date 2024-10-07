Natrona County Coroner Identifies Man who Died After Fleeing Law Enforcement in Casper

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with DCI is investigating a death that occurred on October 6 near 2159 Southwest Wyoming Boulevard.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the decedent as 35-year-old Joshua Lee Friesen of Casper. An autopsy is pending and next of kin have been notified. The investigation is ongoing and further information surrounding the circumstances of the death will be released at a later time.

On Sunday a Natrona County Sheriff's officer was patrolling the area of CY Avenue and SW Wyoming Boulevard when he initiated a traffic stop on a wanted male with several warrants. According to an NCSD news release, the suspect displayed a firearm to the deputy, exited and the vehicle, and discharged it into the air.

The subject then got back into the vehicle and fled the area from law enforcement.

Law enforcement pursued the vehicle a short distance northbound on Wyoming Boulevard before the subject pulled the vehicle over, displayed the firearm again, and tragically, took their own life.

Fire-EMS responded to the scene where the subject was pronounced deceased.

In the duration of this incident, there was no discharge of a firearm by deputies or law enforcement officers. Due to the involvement of multiple area law enforcement agencies, this incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Salt Creek Fire and Poison Spider Fire September 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media