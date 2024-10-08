Illinois man dies in motorcycle crash near Cody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A 56-year-old Illinois man, Joe Lees, died in a motorcycle crash on WY 120 near Cody on Oct. 5. The accident occurred around 7:03 p.m. when Lees, driving a rental motorcycle, failed to slow down as the speed limit dropped. The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the scene at milepost 101.3 on Depot Drive, where the road transitioned from 70 to 45 and 35 miles per hour zones.

Lees continued straight as the road curved right, traveling southeast on WY 120. The motorcycle struck a concrete curb on the opposite side of the road, veering onto the sidewalk on its side before hitting a metal delineator post. This impact separated Lees from the motorcycle. The motorcycle then crashed through a right-of-way fence and tumbled down a steep embankment.

Investigators noted that speed likely played a role in the crash. At the time, the road was dry, and the weather was clear, ruling out inclement conditions as a contributing factor. Lees was not wearing a helmet during the accident.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

This story contains preliminary information as provided by the Wyoming Highway Patrol via the Wyoming Department of Transportation Fatal Crash Summary map. The information may be subject to change.