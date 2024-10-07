Wyoming Gas Prices Drop 3.3 Cents a Gallon, National Average Falls 4.6 Cents

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 57.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.20/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.79/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g today.

The national average price of diesel is unchanged from a week ago and stands at $3.54 per gallon.

"While the national average dipped slightly in the last week, Iran's attack on Israel has at least temporarily caused oil prices to surge to the highest level in months, which could cause the declines to cease for now and could lead to a rise in gas prices for many Americans," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"In addition to the escalation in the Middle East, hurricane season remains active, with Hurricane Milton now heading toward a likely landfall in Florida. As a result of potential evacuations, GasBuddy's Fuel Availability tracker will remain online for areas likely to be affected by Milton. For now, motorists in most areas can expect to see more increases in gas prices primarily due to tensions in the Middle East, but I remain hopeful that a $2.99 national average remains possible this fall."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 7, 2023: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

October 7, 2022: $3.86/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

October 7, 2021: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

October 7, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

October 7, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 7, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

October 7, 2017: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

October 7, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

October 7, 2015: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

October 7, 2014: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.23/g, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.31/g.

Ogden- $3.41/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.50/g.

Billings- $3.13/g, down 7.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.21/g.

Frontier Rally Hosted by the Casper Mountain Preservation Alliance July 2024 Gallery Credit: Photos by Kim Fedore, TSM