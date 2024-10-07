Wheatland Off-Range Corral Holding Last In-Person Adoption Event for up to 30 Wild, Untrained Horses

On Friday, October 18, up to 30 untrained wild horses will be available for adoption or sale.

This is the Wheatland Off-Range Corral's last in-person adoption event of the year. If interested you can preview the horses from 8 a.m. until the competitive live auction begins at 9 a.m. Bids will start at $125. Animals not placed during the auction will be available on a first come, first serve basis until noon.

The Wheatland Off-Range Corral is located at 1005 N. Wheatland Highway, approximately 10 miles north of Wheatland, Wyo.

To qualify, adopters must be at least 18 years old and have facilities that meet the BLM’s requirements. Get your adoption application pre-approved and learn more about adoption requirements here.

Chad Hansen Wild Horse Photography Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media