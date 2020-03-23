Affidavit: Casper Man Called 911 And Said He Shot His Wife

Prosecutors say a Casper man shot his wife and then called police.

That's according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in support of first-degree murder charge against 49-year-old Edward Eugene Robertson in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dana Marie Robertson. Edward Robertson is facing life behind bars if convicted.

Edward Robertson made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court Monday where his bond was set at $500,000 cash only.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Maple Street for a reported shooting at roughly 8 p.m. Friday.

The affidavit says Edward Robertson called 911 and stated he was angry with his wife because she was cheating on him. Dispatchers told Edward Robertson to exit the home with his hands in the air and follow police commands.

Robertson was arrested without incident.

Inside the home, police found Dana Robertson inside a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to her head.

The affidavit states Edward Robertson was taken to the Casper Police Department where he told detectives that he had been suffering from depression due to health issues that prevented him from going out into the community, which upset his wife.

Two weeks prior, Edward Robertson told detectives that he'd kicked Dana Robertson out of the home and put her belongings on the porch. Days later, they reconciled, the affidavit states. Robertson told police he believed Dana Robertson was having extramarital affairs.

The day of the shooting, Edward Robertson told police Dana Robertson left the home to see her boyfriend and came back at around 7 p.m. and at some point told Edward Robertson that she felt it was best that they separated, the affidavit says. Dana Robertson reportedly told her husband that she intended to continue assisting him with his medical issues.

Dana Robertson then took blankets into a spare room and laid down to sleep, the affidavit states.

"Edward stated while lying in bed before he shot Dana, he told himself, 'I need to shoot her,'" a detective writes in the affidavit. "Edward removed his CPAP machine and oxygen. Edward opened the top drawer of the dresser next to his bed. Edward removed his .380 caliber pistol that was in a holster. Edward removed the holster and set it on the bed. Edward couldn't recall the make or model of the gun. Edward held the gun at his right side in his right hand as he walked to Dana's room. Edward opened the door to Dana's room, turned on the light and saw Dana lying on her left side, playing on her phone.

Edward Robertson allegedly told police he then raised the gun and pulled the trigger, shooting Dana Robertson near her nose.

Immediately after the shooting, the affidavit states, Edward Robertson wanted to kill himself. However, he realized the gun was jammed and couldn't clear it.

Edward Robertson then called 911, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Edward Robertson told police that he knew he was going away for a long time.

Edward Robertson has not yet had an opportunity to enter a plea to the charges. He will do so if and after his case is bound over to Natrona County District Court.