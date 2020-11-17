Affidavit: Casper Man Arrested After Huffing Spray Paint, ‘Dancing’ in Strangers’ Yard

A Casper man was arrested after giving some of the residents on Indian Scout Drive a scare Saturday afternoon.

According to a Casper Police officer's affidavit of probable cause, a woman in the area reported that she and her husband saw "a male on their property who was scary, had a bag over his head, what appeared to be blood on his hands and face, who parked a vehicle in their driveway and would not leave their property."

The man later identified Pablo Lorenzo Peralta, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense (marijuana and methamphetamine) which are both felonies. He's additionally facing the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, breach of peace, criminal entry and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Peralta was looking inside the couple's vehicles.

He was also dancing and "appeared to be on drugs," the affidavit states.

When the first officer on the scene arrived, Peralta took a fighting stance, so the officer drew his handgun.

Eventually, Peralta complied with officers' orders and he was arrested. Officers then learned the red substance on Peralta's hands and face wasn't blood, court documents state.

It was spray paint.

According to the affidavit, Peralta showed several signs of being severely intoxicated including fidgety behavior, incoherent speech and thoughts, an inability to stand without falling and falling asleep while standing.

"As medical staff asked Peralta questions pertaining to his current state, Peralta would go off on tangents about other topics, start rambling at a high rate of (speed) in Spanish and yell at people who were not there," the affidavit states.

In addition to finding methamphetamine and marijuana on Peralta's person, officers allege that he huffed spray paint leading up to the incident.

A witness told police Peralta rang her doorbell, and when she went to answer it, she noticed Peralta had already entered her house. Peralta reportedly replied, "I think I have the wrong house."

The woman agreed with Peralta and ordered him to leave.

A neighbor told police that he watched Peralta park in his neighbors' driveway, stumble around their front law before ringing the doorbell.

Peralta then rummaged through the back of his truck before getting in it and driving less than a block away where police contacted him.

According to the affidavit, police applied for and were granted a search warrant to draw Peralta's blood. Peralta demanded to see the warrant and then claimed it was fake before ultimately complying.