For more than three decades, a Wyoming couple has been collecting litter along four miles of U.S.16.

"Twice a year, as soon as the snow melts off or before the first snow flies, Jay and Betsy Edwards can be seen navigating the highway’s borrow pits between mile markers sixty and sixty-four, filling bags with litter and debris. Although Jay is unable to navigate the uneven ground as nimbly as he used to, Betsy remains dedicated. On occasion, her grandchildren or members of her church will join her, but most times it’s just her – though she doesn’t mind. She finds peace and solace in the task" wrote the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

"Despite the public's appreciation for the beautiful mountains, Betsy has noticed that litter often gets left behind. Unfortunately, trash—whether intentionally or accidentally discarded—ends up in borrow pits. The Edwards family, however, is dedicated to keeping the view pristine."

They have come across some interesting items over the years – a man’s wallet, keys, unopened mail, a vehicle stranded on the side of the road with a moose in the back seat, and a shirt with money and coins in the pocket. Jay always celebrates finding shovels and tools.

The Edwards family’s story highlights the vital role that volunteers play in the Adopt-A-Highway program. With over 6,800 miles of roadway to maintain and a budget of approximately $2 million for litter removal, WYDOT relies on the passion and hard work of its residents to help preserve the state's natural beauty.

For the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Pole Creek camp foreman, Chuck Thompson, having the Edwards’ family along with other Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups is extremely helpful and greatly appreciated. Thompson stated that knowing dedicated volunteers are helping WYDOT keep the highways clean allows his crew more time to focus on daily operations.

The Edwards’ dedication has not only beautified their community but has also inspired others to. Seven other Buffalo area volunteer groups – Johnson County Search and Rescue, Bighorn Snow Goers Club, US Forest Service – Powder River Ranger District, BLM – Buffalo Field Office, Powder River Sno-Buffs, and the Johnson County Democrats also dedicate their time to the program.

WYDOT welcomes other civic or nonprofit groups to join the Edwards family and hundreds of other volunteers by adopting a section of highway. This program is a win-win for Wyoming communities, as it not only creates a cleaner environment but also saves taxpayer money and raises awareness about the importance of not littering.

Participating groups are recognized with an official sign at each end of their adopted section, proudly displaying their commitment to the state. To join the program, groups must agree to adopt a two-mile section of highway for at least two years and commit to picking up litter at least a minimum of two times each year.

"Organizations interested in adopting a highway section can obtain an application and the program rules and regulations by contacting the district AAH coordinator.

"As for Betsy and Jay, they will continue to honor their commitment as long as they can and encourage others to as well. This family's story is a powerful reminder that pride in your community can be expressed through simple, consistent action."

