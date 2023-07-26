By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife workers on are halting their efforts to capture a grizzly bear that killed a woman over the weekend near Yellowstone National Park.

Traps baited with meat had been placed near the attack site for three nights.

They were removed Tuesday with no success.

Officials say 48-year-old Amie Adamson was killed Saturday morning while alone on a forest trail about eight miles west of the park.

The bear was traveling with one or more cubs.

Officials say they believe it struck out defensively at the woman during a surprise encounter before fleeing the area.

The victim did not have bear spray — a deterrent wildlife experts recommend people carry in areas frequented by grizzly bears.

Read more here.