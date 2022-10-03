A Ghostly Fog Blankets Part of Casper
Around 8:00 AM this morning it looked as if smoke were coming from somewhere, but upon closer inspection it appears to have been water vapor from the bentonite plant. At this time there was no fire according to the Casper-Fire EMS Public Information Officer.
Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper
Casper Family Decorates for Halloween in September
A Casper family has set up their Halloween decorations a little early this year, eager to usher in what is, arguably, the greatest season of the year.