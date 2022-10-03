A Ghostly Fog Blankets Part of Casper

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Around 8:00 AM this morning it looked as if smoke were coming from somewhere, but upon closer inspection it appears to have been water vapor from the bentonite plant. At this time there was no fire according to the Casper-Fire EMS Public Information Officer.

Filed Under: Bentonite Plant, Casper Fire-EMS, Casper Fog, steam
Categories: Casper News, Weather

