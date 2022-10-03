A Ghostly Fog Blankets Part of Casper

Around 8:00 AM this morning it looked as if smoke were coming from somewhere, but upon closer inspection it appears to have been water vapor from the bentonite plant. At this time there was no fire according to the Casper-Fire EMS Public Information Officer.

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Creepy Fog Looms Over Casper