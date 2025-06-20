89-Year-Old Idaho Woman Died After Falling 100 Feet into the Snake River

On Wednesday evening an 89-year-old Idaho woman, Joyce Balls, tripped and fell 100 feet into the Snake River near big Kahuna and Lunch Counter.

A drone operator with Star Valley Search and Rescue found the victim's body downriver.

Search and Rescue reportedly told Buckrail that Balls and her family had been out for a picnic when she got up to leave, lost her footing, and fell off of the cliff.

Someone in the party ran to the road to flag down help. Search and Rescue was on scene within 20 minutes.

“This was truly a tragic accident,” Star Valley Search and Rescue wrote on Facebook, adding that it is also a reminder of “just how unforgiving the river can be.”

This news comes after the body of a missing 93 year old man was found and recovered by Star Valley Search and Rescue last week.

A Star Valley news outlet reports that the victim, Ned Eddins, was las seen on Saturday, June 7 when he road his e-bike up the canyone to take pictures.

He was reported missing on June 10. High, fast water in Swift Creek made the search difficult for rescuers who searched for three days before recovering Eddins' body.

Wyoming Guards Rescue Hiker in Box Elder Canyon September 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM; Photos from the Wyoming National Guard.