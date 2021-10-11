8 Inches Of Snow Possible In Casper This Week

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter storm warning for much of the Cowboy State, including the Casper area.

According to the warning, mountain regions in Wyoming, including the Bighorns, could see 12 to 24 inches of snow on the eastern slopes with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

The Casper area could see between 4 and 8 inches of snow. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Additionally, the weather service says travel could be very difficult. Hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning commute.

The weather service also reports that tree branches could be broken by the wet, heavy snow with possible power outages.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the weather service says.

Cold weather is expected to remain in the area through at least Friday.

According to the latest forecast, a high of 36 is expected Tuesday, with a high of 38 following on Wednesday.

Lows aren't expected to break 20 Wednesday or Thursday nights.