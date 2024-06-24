77th Parade Day in Downtown Casper Coming Soon, See Route Here!

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo Parade will hit downtown Casper on July 9 from 10:00 a.m. to noon for the 77th year in a row.

The entry deadline is Friday, June 28.

Below is a map of the parade route:

Parade Route, Courtesy Parade Route, Courtesy loading...

This year's theme for the fair and rodeo is Cowboy Mardi Gras. They'll be bringing carnival rides, monster trucks, and five nightly PRCA rodeo performances to Casper as well as competitors

This year's CWFR chalk-fest will be held Friday, July July 6 followed by the Monster Truck Nitro Tour at the fairgrounds.

The fair will have a comedy hypnotist, sea lion show, and butterfly attraction.

Find more details about rodeo events here.

Parade Day in Downtown Casper July 11, 2023.