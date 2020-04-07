Casper Police Arrest 2 In Robbery, Still Seeking Involved Vehicle

Casper police have made two arrests in a reported robbery last week, but are still looking for a vehicle that was involved.

Police last week arrested Lucas A. Sanchez on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and misdemeanor methamphetamine possession. On Monday, police arrested Zachary Bryan on robbery, simple assault and felonious restraint charges.

Police are still looking for a vehicle that was involved in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the vehicle should contact Detective Hatcher at 307-233-6622.