4A Boys State Cross Country

A year ago, Star Valley competed in 3A in cross country and the Braves team took 2nd place at the state meet behind Mountain View. This season, Star Valley moved up to 4A and won the whole thing with 50 points thanks to placing 3 runners in the top 11. Cheyenne Central took 2nd in the team race with 79 points with Laramie 3rd with 86. Natrona was in the 4 slot and Sheridan was 5th.

Star Valley sophomore Habtamu Wetzel dominated a talented field with a winning time of 15.48.04. That was 21 seconds and change better than the 2nd place finisher, Tristan Enders of Natrona who finished in 16.09.4. His teammate Jackson Dutcher turned in a solid effort for 3rd in 16.16.68 with Colby Jenks of Jackson 4th and Bridger Brokow of Cheyenne Central 5th.

Wetzel as a freshman, placed 4th at the state cross country meet and made a name for himself in outdoor track with a 7th place finish in the 3200 meters at the state meet. he certainly has a bright future, and his brother Asefa runs cross country and track and the University of Wyoming.

We have a short video to share with you of this 4A boys race and some first-class photos from Shannon Dutcher in our gallery below. Enjoy!

