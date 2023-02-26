PhotoFest Encore! Boys State Wrestling
The State Boys Wrestling Tournament produced some compelling matches in the championship round on Saturday in Casper and some well-deserving champions. Lane Ewing of Douglas become just the 27th athlete in the history of Wyoming High School Wrestling history to win 4 state titles and went undefeated this season. That's an amazing accomplishment and Ewing was the only wrestler that was aiming for a 4th consecutive state championship. Here's the list of the multi-state champions after Saturday's title bouts.
4A:
Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (3)
Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin (3)
Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin (3)
Liam Fox-Cheyenne East (2)
Dane Steel-Sheridan (2)
3A:
Lane Ewing-Douglas (4)
Kale Knezovich-Green River (3)
Thomas Dalton-Green River (3)
Grayson Beaudrie-Cody (2)
2A:
Karl Haslem-Kemmerer (3)
Pehton Truempler-Shoshoni (3)
Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis (3)
Dayne Humes-Moorcroft (2)
Nathan Fish-Lusk (2)
Roany Proffit-Kemmerer (2)
Kaleb Brothwell-LFL/SE (2)
Riggen Walker-Kemmerer (2)
Wyatt Trenbly-Dubois (2)
Landon Walker-Cokeville (2)
Zane Collins-Lovell (2)
Christian Reilly-Hulett (2)
We also have a fresh batch of pics of the finals courtesy of Libby Ngo and they can be found in our gallery below. Look for somebody you know.
