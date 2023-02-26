PhotoFest Encore! Boys State Wrestling

The State Boys Wrestling Tournament produced some compelling matches in the championship round on Saturday in Casper and some well-deserving champions. Lane Ewing of Douglas become just the 27th athlete in the history of Wyoming High School Wrestling history to win 4 state titles and went undefeated this season. That's an amazing accomplishment and Ewing was the only wrestler that was aiming for a 4th consecutive state championship. Here's the list of the multi-state champions after Saturday's title bouts.

4A:

Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (3)

Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin (3)

Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin (3)

Liam Fox-Cheyenne East (2)

Dane Steel-Sheridan (2)

3A:

Lane Ewing-Douglas (4)

Kale Knezovich-Green River (3)

Thomas Dalton-Green River (3)

Grayson Beaudrie-Cody (2)

2A:

Karl Haslem-Kemmerer (3)

Pehton Truempler-Shoshoni (3)

Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis (3)

Dayne Humes-Moorcroft (2)

Nathan Fish-Lusk (2)

Roany Proffit-Kemmerer (2)

Kaleb Brothwell-LFL/SE (2)

Riggen Walker-Kemmerer (2)

Wyatt Trenbly-Dubois (2)

Landon Walker-Cokeville (2)

Zane Collins-Lovell (2)

Christian Reilly-Hulett (2)

We also have a fresh batch of pics of the finals courtesy of Libby Ngo and they can be found in our gallery below. Look for somebody you know.

2023 Boys State Wrestling Part 2 2023 Boys State Wrestling Part 2