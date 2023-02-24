PhotoFest! Girls State Wrestling Championship Round

The very first Girls State Wrestling Tournament concluded on Friday night at the Ford Center in Casper with Star Valley capturing the team championship with 184 points, Pinedale was 2nd with 129, Sheridan 3rd with 102, Kelly Walsh 4th with 97, and Kemmerer 5th with 88. 212 girls participated in this year's tournament and the championship round certainly attracted a lot of attention. Here's the list of individual champions:

100 lbs. McKinzie Mortensen-Pinedale

105 lbs. Molly Bornhoft-Wind River

110 lbs. Rebekah Anderson-Moorcroft

115 lbs. AnnaBeth Bornhoft-Wind River

120 lbs. Kyah Miller-Newcastle

125 lbs. Ariel Kumelos-Wheatland

130 lbs. Telia Peters-Buffalo

135 lbs. Veil Foreman-Star Valley

140 lbs. Brinley Green-Rawlins

145 lbs. Meadow King-Cheyenne Central

155 lbs. Josie Hauk- Lingle Fort Laramie/Southeast

170 lbs. Olivia Smith-Kelly Walsh

190 lbs. Maggie Smith-Rock Springs

235 lbs. Becca Oetken-Sheridan

Take a look at our huge assembly of photos from that championship round on Friday in Casper. They can be found in the gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Girls State Wrestling Tournament-Championship Round Girls State Wrestling Tournament-Championship Round