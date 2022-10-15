Wyoming High School Cross Country Scoreboard: Oct. 13-14, 2022

Most Wyoming high school cross-country teams will compete at a conference championship meet this week.

There are six races at six different locations over two days. There are a few teams that do not compete in a conference meet.

This will be the final tune-up before next week’s state championships in Ethete, WY. All start times are approximate as provided by host sites.

Conference Cross Country Championships – Thursday, Oct. 13

3A East in Torrington at the Torrington Municipal Golf Course – Buffalo, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Douglas, Newcastle, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland, Worland

Ryann Smith of Rawlins won the girls' race at 19:26.7. Buffalo won the team title with 56 points. Jack Bishop of Worland captured 1st place in the boys' race at 17:01.4. He helped Worland win the team title with 27 points.

3A West in Lander at the Lander Golf Club – Cody, Evanston, Green River, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Powell, Riverton

Ameya Eddy from Lander (20:19.07) and Owen Burnett of Mountain View (16:36.07) won the individual races. Cody won the girls' division with 35 points. Mountain View took 1st in the boys' division with 45 points.

Conference Cross Country Championships – Friday, Oct. 14

2A East (Powder River Conference) in Dayton at Tongue River HS – Big Horn, Hulett, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Wright

No results were available...

2A West (5 Rivers Conference) in Lovell at Foster Gulch Golf Course – Fort Washakie, Lovell, Rocky Mountain/Burlington, St. Stephens, Thermopolis, Wind River, Wyoming Indian

No results were available...

4A East in Cheyenne at North Cheyenne Community Park (Central hosts) – Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Cheyenne Central's Sydney Morrell (20:23.3) and Bridger Brokaw (17:31.6) won the individual races. Central swept the team titles with 23 points for the girls and 25 points for the boys.

4A West in Afton at Valley View Golf Course (Star Valley hosts) – Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Star Valley

Madison Antonino of Jackson (19:18.4) and Habtamu Wetzel of Star Valley (16:29) won the individual titles. The Natrona girls and Star Valley boys were first in the team standings. Note - team scores were not on the Milesplit report.

