4A Girls State Cross Country

The State Cross Country Championships were held in Ethete on Saturday with surprisingly good weather conditions. In the 4A girl's race, Cheyenne Central repeated as the team champions with 40 points to edge Natrona who finished with 46. Sheridan was a distant 3rd with 101 with Cheyenne East 4th with 111 and Jackson 5th with 122. Central as a team placed 4 runners in the top 10.

Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central was the individual state champion with a course record of 18.29.79. She placed 4th at last year's 4A state championships and is the reigning 4A state champion in the 3200 meters in outdoor track and field. She also placed 2nd in the 800 and 2nd in the 1600 at state track in 2021

In 2nd place was Jackson sophomore Madison Antonino with a time of 18.40.13 with Addison Forry of Laramie taking the bronze medal in 19.24.44. Averie Perriton of central was 4th with Ashley Gross of Natrona 5th.

We do have a short video of the 4A girl's race in Ethete and a large collection of photos in our gallery, compliments of Shannon Dutcher. Enjoy!

