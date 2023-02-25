PhotoFest: Boys State Wrestling Championship Round

The Boys State Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday with over 1000 matches in the books. Sheridan won the 4A State Championship for the first time since 1990, Green River won the 3A and the Wolves were the 4A champions back in 2017. Kemmerer repeated as the 2A State champions. Lane Ewing of Douglas joined some very exclusive company by winning his 4th state title. Here's the list of the individual State Champions for 2023:

106 lbs. Levi Byrd-Star Valley (4A) Lucas Todd-Green River (3A) Dayne Hume- Moorcroft (2A)

113 lbs. Iven Wold-Thunder Basin (4A) Wylee Willson-Pinedale (3A) Jackie Meador-Big Piney (2A)

120 lbs. Darren Provost-Campbell County (4A) Riley Nutt-Pinedale (3A) Nathan Fish-Lusk (2A)

125 lbs. Tel Parry-Star Valley (4A) Zachary Covolo-Rawlins (3A) Roany Proffit-Kemmerer (2A)

132 lbs. Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (4A) Jake Hammer-Pinedale (3A) Karl Haslem-Kemmerer (2A)

138 lbs. Antonio Avila-Thunder Basin (4A) Kale Knezovich-Green River (3A) Kaleb Brothwell-LFL/Southeast (2A)

145 lbs. Liam Fox-Cheyenne East (4A) Thomas Dalton-Green River (3A) Micah Petersen-Cokeville (2A)

152 lbs. Dane Steel-Sheridan (4A) Sage Lonn-Rawlins (3A) Riggen Walker-Kemmerer (2A)

160 lbs. Kelten Crow-Sheridan (4A) Lane Ewing-Douglas (3A) Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis (2A)

170 lbs. Grant Weiss-Star Valley (4A) Morgan Hatch-Lyman (3A) Wyatt Trembly-Dubois (2A)

182 lbs. Colson Coon-Sheridan (4A) Grayson Beaudrie-Cody (3A) Pehton Truempler-Shoshoni (2A)

195 lbs. Cort Catlin-Thunder Basin (4A) Nathan Harper-Worland (3A) Landon Walker-Cokeville (2A)

220 lbs. Keagan Bartlett-Cheyenne Central (4A) Stetson Davis-Powell (3A) Zane Collins-Lovell (2A)

285 lbs. Lane Catlin-Thunder Basin (4A) Cody Cunningham-Lander (3A) Christian Reilly-Hulett

We also have a gigantic collection of photos from the championship round compliments of Kolby Fedore and they can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

