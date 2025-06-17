3,000 Pounds of Ancient Wheat Donated to Support Wyoming Families in Need

The Food Bank Wyoming recently received a donation of 3,000 pounds of emmer, which is an ancient variety of wheat grown in Wyoming, and it will soon reach neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“We’re excited to share that the University of Wyoming’s Neolithic Brand project has donated a supply of emmer, a heritage grain with deep historical roots and modern-day culinary appeal. Grown in Ralston, Wyoming, this emmer will be distributed statewide, complete with recipes and informational packaging to help neighbors explore and enjoy this nutritious whole grain,” says Food Bank of Wyoming’s Executive Director, Danica Sveda.

Emmer — more commonly known as farro — is one of the oldest cultivated grains in the world, first domesticated over 12,000 years ago. Recognized for its small brown kernels, chewy texture, and subtly nutty flavor, it is comparable to cooking and using brown rice and can be used in both sweet and savory dishes like soups, casseroles, salads, and one-skillet meals. From a nutritional perspective, these grains have more iron, zinc, and magnesium than regular wheat.

“The Neolithic Brand project may have a business element to it, like creating jobs, producing a premium product, and supporting local growers, but that does not mean that we cannot give back to our communities when the opportunity arises. And here is that opportunity,” says Thomas Foulke, Senior Research Scientist, Neolithic Brand.

“It’s awesome to see grains grown in Wyoming going to people in the state who need access to food. This is a great opportunity to get nutritious food into our food security system in Wyoming. The food research translating to food on plates connection that’s happening through partnerships like this is exciting to see. I love that the emmer will end up on people’s plates to enjoy as a result of this partnership,” says Cent$ible Nutrition Program Manager, Kali McCrackin Goodenough.

Food Bank of Wyoming will begin distributing the emmer this summer through their 19 mobile pantries across the state.

Recipes will be available on Food Bank of Wyoming’s website, along with more inspiration for cooking with emmer from Cent$ible Nutrition.

Adds Sveda, “We’re proud to bring a taste of ancient agriculture into today’s kitchens, thanks to the efforts of UW researchers and agricultural partners.”

