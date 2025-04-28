21st Annual Vista Toyota Golf Country Classic for Boys & Girls Clubs coming in June

CASPER, Wyo. — The 21st Annual Vista Toyota Golf Country Classic to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming will take place on Friday, June 20 at the Casper Country Club.

The event is described as a “fun-filled day of golf, friendship and community support benefiting the Club’s vital programs that serve youth across Central Wyoming.”

“We’re proud to be part of this long-standing golf tradition supporting youth,” said Vista Toyota General Manager Ben Harrison in the release. “We want to recognize the positive impact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming makes in our communities, and we’re honored to support their mission and help drive their goals forward.”

Check-in for the event starts at 11 a.m., with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. “Participants will enjoy 18 holes of carted golf with friends, unlimited range access, beverages on the course, tournament gifts, and a post-play dinner and raffle,” the release said. “Four-person team registration is $1,000, with sponsorship levels available.”

The event is open to individuals, teams and sponsors, the release said. Information and registration can be found here.

The event will help operating costs for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which serves some 3,235 youths at 11 sites across central Wyoming.

