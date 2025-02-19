2025 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Returns To Casper

The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) is bringing the 2025 Credit Union 1 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, presented by Zurich, to Casper for the second consecutive year. Visit Casper and Casper College will host the championship at the Ford Wyoming Center from March 25 to April 1, 2025.

The 2025 Credit Union 1 NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship, presented by Zurich, comprises 24 teams with 16 district champions and eight at-large teams. The event will feature seven days of basketball action. The top eight overall seeds will receive a first-round bye, and the championship will be a single-elimination tournament.

Games will take place at the following times:

March 25-29: 10 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:45 p.m.

March 31 (semifinals): 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

April 1 (National Championship game): 4 p.m.

Every game, excluding the National Championship, will be aired on ESPN+, while the National Championship will air on ESPNU.

Last year’s championship in Casper saw the top overall seed, Hutchinson (KS) complete a perfect 37-0 season and capture the first national championship in program history. They became the first undefeated women’s basketball champions since 2012. The Blue Dragons defeated defending champion Northwest Florida State 88-80 in overtime. Hutchinson was led by Kiki Smith, who currently averages 10.5 points per game for Arkansas. Northwest Florida State featured Mississippi State guard Destiney McPhaul.

Tickets can be found HERE.

Never Leave These Items In A Cold Car Gallery Credit: BJ/Getty Images