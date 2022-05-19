2022 Wyoming High School State Track Championships Day #1

The State Track Meet started in Casper on Thursday with snow, rain, and cold temperatures.

Some events on both the track and in the field were suspended due to the weather and will be run on Friday on an adjusted schedule. You have to give the kids a lot of credit for battling through the conditions; it wasn't very pleasant.

In the 3200 meter runs, Saratoga's Madison Teichman placed first in 12.34.81. Larissa McElroy of Wyoming Indian won the 2A race in 12.31.21, Emma Gonzoles of Burns captured the 3A race in 11.32.18 and Sydney Morrell of Cheyenne Central was the 4A girls 3200 winner in 11.20.22.

On the boy's side in the 3200, Grant Bartlett of Saratoga repeated as the state champion in 10.30.88, and Al Spotted of Tongue River prevailed in 2A in 10.13.75. Owen Burnett of Kemmerer, the defending 3A state champion in cross country, took the tape on Thursday at 9.46.49 and Mason Wheeler of Jackson, another defending state champion in cross country took the 4A 3200 in 9.45.46.

In the 1600 sprint medley for the girls, Saratoga placed first in 1A, Moorcroft in 2A, Rawlins in 3A, and Jackson in 4A. On the boy's side, It was Lingle-Fort Laramie winning the 1A race, Tongue River in 2A, Lander in 3A, and Sheridan in 4A.

In the girl's field events, Tongue River's Carleigh Reish 3-peated as champion in the 2A long jump going 17-8.5. Sheridan's Preslee Moser won the 4A high jump at 5-4 and Natrona's Alesha Lane threw 42-7.50 to win the 4A shot put. In the boy's field events, Alex Bradshaw of Lyman went 20-11.75 to win the 3A long jump, and Saratoga's Quade Jordan finished first in the 1A discus with a throw of 129-02.

