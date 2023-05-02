Three Die in Head-On Collision on Old Glenrock Highway on Monday

Three people died in a crash on the Old Glenrock Highway -- U.S. Highway 20/26/87 -- on Monday, according to a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

About 8:45 a.m., a 2002 Ford F-250 was traveling west on the highway, crossed the center line and collided head-on with an east-bound 2018 Ford F-150, according to the press release from Sgt. Jeremy Beck.

The driver of the 2002 pickup has been identified as 34-year-old Casper resident Kristofer Counts.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the crash scene.

The juvenile passenger in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and he, too, died from his injuries at the crash scene.

The driver of the 2018 Ford has been identified as 28-year-old Glenrock resident Aaron Henson, who was taken to the Banner Health-Wyoming Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Driver inattention and fatigue on the part of Counts are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash.

These three deaths bring to 40 the number of fatalities on Wyoming's roadways at this time in 2023 compared to 28 in 2022, 30 in 2021, and 25 in 2020.

The crash forced the closure of the Old Glenrock Highway from the time of the incident to 2:25 p.m. Monday.