Your NFR Average Champion in the Saddle Bronc: Brody Cress Again!

The National Finals Rodeo wrapped up on Saturday night in Las Vegas and it was a big night for Cheyenne East High School grad and Hillsdale native Brody Cress. In round 10, he posted an 87 which was good enough for 8th in the round but provided him with a 3 point edge in the average over Chase Brooks. Just for winning the average, Cress picked up a cool $69,234 so his season earnings ended up being $325,746 which was 3rd in the average. Stetson Wright won the round with an arena record 93 and also won the world championship and the NFR all-around. Also in the saddle bronc, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston took 5th in the 10th round with an 89 so he picked up $6967 for that plus $44,414 for placing 3rd in the average. Thurston finished 5th in the world standings at $229,329.

In the bareback, Buffalo's Cole Reiner had a no score in the 10th round so he finished 9th in the average with the top 8 in the average getting paid. So he was 7th in the world standings this year at $190,187 in earnings. Gillette's Amanda Welsh placed 7th in the 10th round of the barrel racing and 8th in the average so she won $6532. Welsh ended the year in 7th place in the world standings at $155,065.

Over in team roping, Trey Yates who competed at Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College placed 2nd in the 10th round thanks to a 3 and 7 with partner Tyler Wade. They earned $21,336 for that and they finished 15th in the average. Yates for the season at the helper spot was 10th in the world standings at $151,659. In bull riding, former Northwest College of Powell cowboy Shane Procter with a no-score last night so he finished 11th in the average and 14th in the world standings at $126,969.

Also, Meeteetse native Dusty Tuckness underwent successful surgery after the bullfighter broke 2 bones in his leg just below the knee in Friday's round. Tuckness is the 10-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year and will need 6 months recovery time.

