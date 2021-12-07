Hillsdale’s Brody Cress in the Money Again at the NFR

Cheyenne East High School alum and Hillsdale native Brody Cress continues his strong showing at the National Finals Rodeo as he took 4th place in the 5th round last night in Las Vegas, Cress was aboard Toyko Bubbles from the Calgary Stampede and rang up an 89.5 which was his best score of the rodeo so far. He won $9144 and is still first in the average with 435.5 on 5. The winner of the average earns $69,234 and that could push Cress over the top to win a world championship. Right now, he is in 3rd place in the world with $215, 798 in earnings, Stetson Wright is the leader in the saddle bronc at $243, 156. Also in the bronc riding former Sheridan College cowboy, Zeke Thurston had a 90.5 aboard Miss Valley from the Powder River Rodeo Company out of Riverton, WY. That earned him $18,724 and he is 2nd in the aggregate and 4th in the world standings.

Another guy who has been sharp in Vegas this week is Buffalo native Cole Reiner in the bareback. He took 4th in the round on Monday night with an 88.5 aboard Night Flight from the Pickett Pro Rodeo Company. So Reiner hit the pay window for $11,321 to put him 4th in the average and 5th in the world standings at $166, 673

In the barrel racing, Gillette's Amanda Welsh was out of the money with a 9th place finish Monday night in 13.79. She is 4th in the average and 5th in the world standings at $132, 422

Meanwhile, on the stock side of things, the Powder River Company in Riverton rolled out the two-time bull of the year last night in Chiseled. Stetson Wright took advantage of that opportunity with an astounding 94.5. He is the defending world champion in this event. The 6th round of the NFR will be tonight from Las Vegas

Get our free mobile app

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen



Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming The exploration of Wyoming continues and Drew jumped into the 'Gray Ghost' and set out on a trip to end up in Cody, Wy. Between Casper and Cody there are MANY great places to stop.

- Incredible Road Trip Across Wyoming