Hillsdale’s Brody Cress Visits the Pay Window Again at the NFR

Seven rounds have been completed at the Nationa Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas and Cheyenne East High School alum Brody Cress is doing just fine. He carded an 86.5 in the saddle bronc on Wednesday night aboard 3 Belles from the Rafter G Rodeo Company. That earned him $13,716 dollars and Cress remains the leader in the average of this event with 605.5 on 7. The winner of the average earns an additional $69,234 and that will go a long way towards winning a world title. Cress has $229,514 dollars of earnings this season and that ranks him 3rd in the standings. Cress won the NFR average 2 years ago. Also in the saddle bronc, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston was out of the money with a 74 so he 4th in the average and 4th in the world standings,

In the bareback, Buffalo High School grad, Cole Reiner was out of the money and he has hit the pay window 5 out of 7 rounds. He recorded an 84.5 which was 8th in the round. So right now, Reiner is 4th in the average and 6th in the world standings at $168,850.

Gillette's Amanda Welsh who attended Campbell County High School was 8th in last night's round of the barrel racing so she was out of the money. Welsh won the first round of the NFR and is in 6th place in the average and 6th place in the world standings at $132,422.

In team roping, former Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College contestant Trey Yates won a few bucks last night with Tyler Wade. They had a time of 4 and 4 which was good enough for 4th in the round and checks for $9144. The pair is 13th in the average and Yates is 8th in the world standings from the heeler spot with $130,323 in earnings.

Finally, Shane Procter who rodeoed collegiately at Northwest of Powell with a no-score last night in the bull riding. He is 11th in the average and 13th in the world standings with $126,869 in earnings. The 8th round of the NFR will be tonight from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

