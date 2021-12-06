Amanda Welsh of Gillette Earns More Cash at the NFR

Gillette barrel racer Amanda Welsh is having a fantastic showing at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this week. After winning the first round back on Thursday night, Welsh placed 2nd in Sunday night performance with a time of 13.61. That earned her a cool $21,336 and held on to the #3 spot in the average with a combined time is 55.25. Welsh, whose brother Bobby was a multiple NFR qualifier in the bull riding is now in 3rd place in the world standings with $132,422 in earnings. She attended Campbell County High School in Gillette.

In the bareback, Cole Reiner who went to Buffalo High School was in a tie for 3rd in last night's round in the bareback with an 86, so he won $9688. Reiner is currently 4th in the average with 340 on 4. and is 6th in the world standings at $155, 352. In the saddle bronc, Brody Cress who went to Cheyenne East high school is still leading the average of the saddle bronc despite being out of the money last night with an 85.5. Cress is 3rd in the world standings at this juncture with $206,654 in earnings. Former Sheridan College Cowboy Zeke Thurston rang up an 88.5 last night to take 3rd in the round and win just over 16K. He is 3rd in the aggregate and 5th in the world standings.

In the bull riding, former Northwest College of Powell cowboy Shane Procter had a no score but remains 4th in the average and 11th in the world standings. In the team roping, former Casper College and Eastern Wyoming competitor Trey Yates was out of the money last night with a run of 20 flat with Tyler Wade, The duo is 11th in the average and Yates is 5th in the world standings from the heeler spot with $121,179.

The 5th round of the NFR will be tonight from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

