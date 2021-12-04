Hillsdale’s Brody Cress Wins Rd. 2 of the NFR Saddle Bronc

Hillsdale, Wyoming native and former Cheyenne East High School wrestler Brody Cress won the 2nd round in the saddle bronc at the National Finals Rodeo on Friday night in Las Vegas. He posted an 87.5 for the 2nd straight night, this time aboard Kitty Whistle from C5 Rodeo. His efforts earned him a trip to the pau window for $26,997 so he is currently leading the average of the saddle bronc with 175 on 2. Cress won the average at the NFR back in 2019 and is sitting in 3rd place in the world standings with $195, 333 in earnings. Also in the saddle bronc, former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston placed 4th in last night's round with an 84.5 to pick up $9144. He is 3rd in the average and 5th in the world standings.

Cole Reiner from Buffalo is enjoying a solid NFR so far and took 3rd in last night's round of the bareback with an 86 so he picked over $16,000. Reiner moved up to 2nd in the average with 174.5 on 2 and is 7th in the world standings at $145, 663.

Over in the barrel racing, Gillette's Amanda Welsh who won the opening round at the National Finals placed 13th in the 2nd round with a time of 13.83. She is 5th in the average through 2 rounds with a combined time of 27.75 and is 6th in the world standings at $111, 086.

Former Northwest College of Powell cowboy Shane Procter took 3rd in the 2nd round of the bull riding on Friday night with an 86.5 so that paid him $18,941. He is now 3rd in the average and 9th in the world standings with $126, 869 in earnings. In the team roping, Trey Yates who competed at Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College had a no score last night with Tyler Wade. The pair is 9th in the average and Yates is 5th in the world standings in the heeler spot at $121,179.

The 3rd round of the NFR will be tonight at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas

