Buffalo H.S. Grad Cole Reiner Adds to NFR Winning’s

The National Finals Rodeo rolled along in Las Vegas on Tuesday night and former Buffalo High School wrestler Cole Reiner picked up a bit more money with a 6th place finish in the bareback in round 6. Reiner posted an 85 so he won $2177 dollars for that effort. Reiner is having a solid NFR and is 4th in the average with 513.5 on 6 and currently is 5th in the world standings with $168,850 in earnings.

Hillsdale's Brody Cress was out of the money in last night's round of the saddle bronc with an 83.5 but still leads the average with 519 on 6. The winner of the average will earn over 69K so it's a big deal. Cress still is in 3rd place in the world standings at $215, 798, Also in the saddle bronc, former Sheridan College competitor Zeke Thurston was out of the money in round 6 with an 82.5. He sits 2nd in the average and 516.5 on 6 and 4th in the world standings at $177,948

Amanda Welsh from Gillette had a tough night in the barrel racing in the 6th round with a time of 18.80 so she was out of the money. Welsh sits in 7th place in the average and 6th in the world standings at $132, 422.

In the bull riding, former Northwest College of Powell Cowboy Shane Procter with a no-score last night, and he's been banged up in the NFR. He is 11th in the average and 15th in the world standings. Finally, in team roping, Trey Yates, the former Casper College, and Eastern Wyoming contestant was out of the money last night with Tyler Wade. The pair is 14th in the average and Yates from the heeler spot is 10th in the average at $121,179

The 7th round of the NFR will be tonight from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas

Get our free mobile app

Wyoming Vs. Colorado State Football Wyoming Vs. Colorado State Football

Wyoming Vs. Hawaii Football Wyoming Vs, Hawaii Football