Brody Cress of Hillsdale Leads Saddle Bronc Average at NFR

Saddle Bronc rider and Cheyenne East High School grad Brody Cress hit the pay window for the 3rd time at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas with a 3rd place finish in last night's round. After a pair of 87.5's Cress carded an 85.5 in the 3rd round to earn $11,311 so right now he leads the average with 260.5 on 3. Cress won the NFR average in 2019 and 2017. He's sitting 3rd in the world standings at $206,654 and is within striking distance of a world championship. Former Sheridan College cowboy Zeke Thurston had an 82 on Saturday night but was out of the money. He is currently 3rd in the average and 5th in the world standings.

Over in the bareback, Buffalo native Cole Reiner posted a 79.5 on Saturday night for 10th place but was out of the money. Right now, he is 4th in the average with 254 on 3 and 7th in the world standings at $145,663

Gillette's Amanda Welsh had a run on Saturday night in the barrel racing of 13.89 to place 8th and out of the money so he is 4th in the average at 41.64 and 7th in the world standings with $111,086 in earnings.

Former Casper College and Eastern Wyoming College cowboy Trey Yates was 7th in Saturday's round of the team roping with Tyler Wade. Their time if 9 and 2 wasn't good enough to get paid so 8th in the average and Yates is 5th in the world standings for the heelers.

Finally, in bull riding, former Northwest College of Powell cowboy Shane Procter had a no score in the 3rd round and is now 4th in the average and 10th in the world standings, The 4th round of the NFR will be tonight from the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Brody Cress

